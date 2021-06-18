Dear Dr. Wallace:
I’m a 17-year-old girl from Japan, and I’m going to be spending a year in America starting this fall to take some high school senior courses. My main purpose is to learn to speak better English and to know more about life in America. I thought for a long time that the COVID-19 pandemic would cause my chance to travel to be canceled, but lately, my sponsors feel I will be allowed to travel to the U.S. this fall.
I’m going to live in the Los Angeles area with my American host family and their two teenagers.
My American “sister” helped me write this letter to you. What are the most important things I should learn from my opportunity to study in the USA? Thank you for this opportunity to communicate with you.
— Excited Exchange Student, via email
Dear Excited: Welcome to America! Congratulations on being an excellent student in your home country.
I’m sure that your American host family will talk with your school counselor about your concerns regarding any math courses you might take in an American school.
While you are here, I’d encourage you to study our culture, our food, our general way of life and to make as many friends as you possibly can.
My advice is to communicate with as many people as you can. Perhaps someday you can return to America, and you’ll already have several friends to come visit. And you can perhaps invite some of your American friends to visit Japan to see you again and learn more about your country, your nation’s culture and food, and the Japanese way of life in this modern era.