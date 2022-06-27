Dear Abby:

I love my husband, but I’m getting tired of being a second-class citizen in my home. It started when we bought a van from a friend of mine. We talked about different things we could do with it — fix it up a little and sell it, or use it for vacation — but somewhere along the line it was suggested that we let my ex, “Paul,” buy it from us because he’s homeless and chooses to let everyone else take care of him.

The van is now fixed. Paul lost his job and is now living in the van — in my driveway. The problem is, he doesn’t stay in the van. He crashes on my couch, uses my electricity, water, etc., and now eats my food. I told my husband this is not healthy for my mental well-being.

My husband and I own our own business, and Paul has now become involved in that, too. My husband says he can use the help, and it gives Paul money to move. The only problem with that is my ex doesn’t use the money for bills — he blows it on junk he doesn’t need. I’m tired of raising a 41-year-old grown man. Help!

— Fed Up In Oklahoma

Dear Fed Up: You are not a second-class citizen. This arrangement seems crazy. Because it is interfering with your marriage, tell your husband the situation is affecting your mental health and insist upon a deadline by which Paul will be out of there. Guests, like fish, start to stink after three days, and Paul has exceeded that by far.

He has a van, so whether or not he has saved enough for a place of his own, he won’t be without shelter. Your mental health is more important than your husband having an extra hand in the business.

Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440,Los Angeles, CA 90069.

More from this section

Oh say, can you spa!

Oh say, can you spa!

We all strive to look and feel our best. Diet and exercise are at the foundation for staying fit, but some areas are stubborn – like that belly pooch, the dun lap, or upper arms. Now you have the freedom to get body sculpting procedures done in an office setting! Dr. Diane Bowen, at Golden I…

Residents protest Supreme Court ruling

Residents protest Supreme Court ruling

A group of about 60 people gathered outside the Glynn County Courthouse on Saturday evening to protest the Supreme Court’s ruling Friday that overturned Roe v. Wade, which protected abortion rights at a federal level.

Cops: Man surrenders in toddler shooting case

Cops: Man surrenders in toddler shooting case

The man accused of shooting and critically wounding a toddler June 17 inside a crowded home in Brunswick surrendered to police on Friday, said Angela Smith, assistant chief of administration for the Brunswick Police Department.