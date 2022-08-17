Dear Abby:
I have been separated from my husband for a year and a half. The divorce became final five months ago. He had major mood swings, and was nice one minute and hateful the next. We have two children together.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We hope you've enjoyed your 3 free articles this month.Subscribe today to gain FULL ACCESS to our online content.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Dear Abby:
I have been separated from my husband for a year and a half. The divorce became final five months ago. He had major mood swings, and was nice one minute and hateful the next. We have two children together.
I have a boyfriend I’ve been seeing for about a year. We are casual, but monogamous. Suddenly, my ex is being really nice, telling me he loves me and if I “change,” he’d want me to come back. He has a lot of changing to do as well, and he acknowledges that. Lately, he has been asking to come over to cuddle, he says, for some type of human contact. I doubt my boyfriend would agree this is a good idea. Sex is not on the table, and everyone knows that. What do you think?
— Moving On In Arkansas
Dear Moving: I think it’s a terrible idea. It isn’t your job to cuddle with your ex so he has human contact. Unless you actually plan to reconcile with him, do not buy what he’s trying to sell. Tell him you will always want a cordial relationship with him — for the sake of the children — but it’s time he finds himself a girlfriend to cuddle with.
Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440,Los Angeles, CA 90069.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
The Glynn County Tree Advisory Board has been inactive for more than three years because there are not enough appointed members to constitute a quorum to vote on issues.
Motorists who like what they see at gas outlets might want to start looking the other way.
Golf carts will be among the main topics planned for discussion at a town hall meeting Wednesday on St. Simons Island.
A government agency wants to expand federal protection of the North Atlantic right whale off the nation’s East Coast.
The Camden County Animal Shelter is ranked in the nation’s top 100 in a category that won’t make animal lovers happy.
With the holiday season only four months away, the Brunswick Downtown Development Authority plans to begin the programming and installation process of over 80,000 holiday lights next week.