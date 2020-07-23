From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
Laws devised by people are intended to keep society safe. Why then, do we live in a world spinning out of control by vileness instead of virtue?
— L.B.
Dear L.B.: People never cease asking how to straighten out society’s warped thinking and restore value to culture. Some say the answers can be found in education: prove to people that crime doesn’t pay, that illicit sex is psychologically harmful, and that excessive drinking is injurious to the body and brain. Programs of social and personal reform are launched continually, and while some are helped, it does not rid the world of evil.
Others say that science is the answer, boasting of creating a clean bomb, a harmless cigarette; remedies to cure drug addicts. Science says it can tap the brain and alter human desires.
But the Bible tells us a different story. It says we are possessed of a sinful, fallen nature which wars against us. Evil disguises itself as good. Evil is present to control and deceive us. We are not at peace with ourselves or with God.
For this reason Jesus endured the suffering on the cross, shed His blood to cover the sins of mankind, and then He conquered death to give us new life in Him. We are nothing without His salvation that will bring us into eternal life.
Man without God is a contradiction, a paradox, a monstrosity. Man is totally inadequate. The Apostle Paul found the cure for his own violent, destructive disposition, not at the university (though he was highly educated); not in the culture of Greece (though he was highly cultured), but Paul humbled himself on the dusty road to Damascus when he heard the voice of the Lord calling out to him. Paul listened, obeyed, and followed, and Christ made him a new man. This is the same outcome for anyone who will call on the name of Jesus and be saved (Romans 10:13).