From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
Does it surprise God to see what man has accomplished in his own right?
— S.M.
Dear S.M.: Everything good that mankind has ever accomplished has been because God gave people the knowledge, the ingenuity, the ability, and the strength for success. Jesus said, “For without Me you can do nothing” (John 15:5). Some ask, “Isn’t this prideful on the part of Jesus?” The answer is “No;” for Jesus is the source of all blessings to the human race and He is to be lifted up and glorified.
On the south coast of China on a hill overlooking the harbor of Macao, Portuguese settlers once built a massive cathedral. But a typhoon proved stronger than the work of man’s hands, and some centuries ago the building fell in ruins, except for the front wall. High on the top of that jutting wall, challenging the elements down through the years, is a great bronze cross. In 1825 Sir John Bowring was shipwrecked near there. Clinging to the wreckage of his ship, at long last he caught sight of that great cross, which showed him where he could find safety. This dramatic rescue moved him to write the words to a familiar song to many: “In the cross of Christ I glory / Towering o’er the wrecks of time / All the light of sacred story / Gathers round its head sublime.”
It wasn’t the building that saved Bowring; it was the cross that represented salvation. The Apostle Paul went to the intellectual city of Corinth and said, “For I determined not to know anything among you except Jesus Christ and Him crucified” (1 Corinthians 2:2).
Our voices, our service, our talent, and our abilities are all to be employed for the glory of God.