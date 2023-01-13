From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We hope you've enjoyed your 3 free articles this month.Subscribe today to gain FULL ACCESS to our online content.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
The New Yorker printed a story about cults blurring the lines concerning religion. To me, it’s obvious the difference since cults worship idols and religion worships people, right?
– C.C.
Dear C.C.: Seekers of God believe in some kind of god. Whatever period of history or culture we examine, all peoples — primitive or modern — acknowledge some kind of deity.
Archaeology has unearthed the ruins of many ancient civilizations, but none has ever been found that did not yield some evidence of a god who was worshiped. Man has worshiped the sun and carved idols. Man has worshiped a set of rules, animals and other men. Some seem to worship themselves. Man has made gods out of his imagination, although basically through a fog of confusion he believes that God does exist. Some people give up the pursuit of God in frustration, calling themselves “atheists” or “agnostics,” professing to be irreligious. Instead, they find it necessary to fill the vacuum left within them with some other kind of [imagined] deity. Therefore man makes his own “god” — money, work, success, fame, sex, alcohol, food or even another person or themselves. Some search for peace in the occult, or Transcendental Meditation, or Eastern religions. Some make crime their purpose in life. Others who fail to find the true God declare their allegiance to various causes, looking for truth and settling for folly. The list is endless. But only God is to be worshiped — He is the One who holds the world in His hands.
But God placed in the hearts of people a desire for fellowship with Him, and the first commandment is to love the Lord your God with all your heart, soul, mind and strength (see Mark 12:30). He meant that man, unlike a stone or an animal, has the capacity to love God, and we should faithfully pray that those around us will find faith in Almighty God.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
The Brunswick Downtown Development Authority granted almost $75,000 in grants to local businesses on Thursday.
The Brunswick Urban Redevelopment Agency wants to do more for the city of Brunswick.
Those looking to celebrate the legacy and ideals of Martin Luther King Jr. will have numerous opportunities to do so in Brunswick.
Federal authorities announced charges against 76 people Wednesday for their alleged involvement in a massive drug trafficking and street gang enterprise operated out of Glynn County and state prisons distributing methamphetamine, fentanyl, heroin and alprazolam in Southeast Georgia and North…
The Bubbling Cauldron in downtown Brunswick is opening a little later than anticipated, but the new opening date is much more on-brand — Friday the 13th.
A former U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement official who worked at the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center at Glynco will spend the next four years in prison and the six years following on probation after pleading guilty Friday to charges related to a Feb. 4, 2022, domestic violenc…