Dear Dr. Wallace:
I’m a people pleaser and I’ve been trying to do whatever makes other people happy for as long as I can remember. Now I’m graduating from college, and the more that I think about my future, the more I realize I barely even know myself and what it is that I want from my future in life.
Up until this point, I’ve always done what I’ve been told is best and logical by well-meaning friends, family, teachers and everyone else with an opinion. Many people have confidently advised me on what they’ve felt is best for me.
It feels really scary now that I’m in the position of having to make big decisions about my life on my own. I kind of feel naked and afraid!
I feel mentally and emotionally stunted in this area, and so now I’m worried that I will ultimately default back to doing whatever I’ve been told to do by others.
How can I break this old habit and take charge of my own life now that I’m about to leave school forever? I’ve always felt the future was way out on the horizon, but now that horizon is rushing up to meet me this June!
— Unsure of my next move, via email
Dear Unsure Of My Next Move: Well, you did not mention what your field of study is at the college you’re about to graduate from. You also did not mention anything about your personal life or any meaningful relationships you might have with close friends or a significant other.
Therefore, my advice will intentionally be directed to you in general terms. Let’s start with your field of study. Did you study a field that “others” felt you should pursue? Do you have reservations about that if so?
I suggest that when it comes to a career, no matter what your degree is going to be in, you should pursue a field that moves you, motivates you and interests you. Take out a notebook and write down what your dream job would be and why it would be so. It may or may not be aligned with your pending degree, but that’s fine. The best jobs and careers are those that one can feel passionate about and feel that by engaging in that work can make an important difference in the world from a personal perspective.
Seek to start there. Any field you enjoy, are very interested in or know deep down would drive your passion such that it might not feel all that much like work but rather an exciting hobby would be a great place to start.
Hopefully, your living situation will not be dictated by purely monetary decisions when it comes to your future employment.