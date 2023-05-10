I’m an only girl and I have three brothers. Every year when we plan our family vacations, my dad and my brothers always come up with ideas to visit new lakes and streams they want to go fishing at, while I always vote for Disney World in Orlando, Florida.
But every year we go fishing since my father says that Orlando is 1,000 miles away and the fishing spots are only around 200 to 300 miles from where we live. He also tells me that we can go camping and hiking and that we don’t have to fish every single day!
This last part is kind of true because the last couple of years I complained that there were no hiking trails near where we used to go fishing, so they actually picked out a few places last year that did have good hiking areas.
But I still would like to go to Disney World even though my brothers have no interest in that at all. My mom said she’d like Orlando for a change, but nobody has taken any action to make that a reality.
We usually do these trips in July or August, so I figure if I write to you now, you might have a suggestion about how I can get to Orlando this summer if I have enough time to figure it out. Any ideas?
— No Fishing This Year, Please, via email
Dear No Fishing This Year, Please: Ask your mom if you and a girlfriend could travel to Orlando with your mom and your friend’s mom. The four of you would be a good team, and there would be two adults to talk together and two teenage girls to talk together while enjoying your preferred destination. And since it’s so far, perhaps you could book airline tickets early so that you can get good prices to fly there.
Now, it might be tricky to find one of your friends who can actually go on a trip like this, but it’s worth a try to start networking right now to see what might be possible. And if you find a fit, you can suggest to your father that he lead the “boys trip” while your mom leads the “girls trip” this summer only. I feel this would be a fair and nice change of pace for everyone for a few days this summer.
