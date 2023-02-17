From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
I am navigating my place in a public school system that is denying me the right to teach truth. No matter how I present it, the educators refuse to accept the truth of God because they cannot prove that God is, yet they dare to talk about tolerance. I wish I knew how to better talk to them from their point of view.
– F.T.
Dear F.T.: In the scientific realm, we know that whatever is in motion must be moved by something else, since motion is the response of matter to power. Yet in the world of matter, there can be no power without life, and life presupposes a being who produces the power to move such things as tides and planets. But man’s failure to comprehend God fully should not strike us as strange. We live surrounded by mysteries we cannot explain. Newton formulated the law of gravity, but he couldn’t explain it. Who can explain reproduction? Yet scientists work to reproduce a living cell. We have become accustomed to accepting as fact many mysteries we cannot explain. We see objects that have no intellect, such as stars and planets, moving in a consistent pattern, cooperating ingeniously with one another. It is evident that they achieve their movements not by accident but by design. Whatever lacks intelligence cannot move intelligently. It is God who gives direction and design to these inanimate objects. He is the underlying, motivating force of life.
“The earth is the Lord’s and all its fullness, the world and those who dwell therein. For He has founded it. ... He is the King of glory” (Psalm 24:1–2, 10). Many evidences and arguments suggest God’s existence, but ultimately every person must come to God by faith. The Bible says we must believe that He is. This is the key to having a personal relationship with God.
