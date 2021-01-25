From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
What is the meaning of the principle of sowing and reaping?
— S.R.
Dear S.R.: Jesus talks a great deal about farming and sowing and reaping. Every person is a sower and a reaper. The Bible tells us plainly that whatever one sows, he will reap the same (Galatians 6:7). For example, the book of Proverbs warns about sowing discord among others.
Throughout history many people have faced the same fate they intended for others. Maxentius built a false bridge to drown Constantine but he drowned himself on that bridge. The Bible records accounts of people sowing and reaping, like the mighty man Samson in the book of Judges. He fell from his greatness by the lust of his eyes and the Philistines put his eyes out. Samson sowed and reaped. In the book of Esther the wicked man Haman erected gallows to hang Queen Esther’s relative Mordecai, but it was Hamaan, instead, who was hanged on the same gallows. Haman sowed and reaped. Daniel’s accusers were thrown into the same lion’s den in which they had thrown him. They sowed and reaped. In a very different way, Joseph sowed by storing up food before a great famine spread and he reaped the benefits of saving his own people from starvation.
“Sow for yourselves righteousness; reap in mercy; break up your fallow ground, for it is time to seek the Lord, till he comes and rains righteousness on you” (Hosea 10:12).
Those who trust the Lord Jesus as Savior are clothed in the righteousness of God. It means being covered in the righteous blood that Jesus shed on the cross to cover our sin. We sow sin, but through His sacrifice on the cross we reap His righteousness. Every person comes into this world a sinner, but by God’s grace, we can leave this world having reaped the salvation that God offers to all.