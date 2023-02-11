From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We hope you've enjoyed your 3 free articles this month.Subscribe today to gain FULL ACCESS to our online content.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
My wife and I are of another generation but have a heart for young people who have little guidance and direction. We’re so discouraged to see the rise in suicide and are stunned to see the rising unbelief in God. The younger generations have great faith in the art of communication technology, yet are the least able to communicate. Couldn’t God be communicating with them and they aren’t listening? We’re praying that He will use us to communicate His message to today’s generation and that God will reveal Himself to this lost generation.
– S.P.
Dear S.P.: No matter how advanced its progress, any generation that neglects its spiritual and moral life is going to disintegrate, but generations need regeneration. Life isn’t meant to be lived according to man’s ways, but God’s ways. The Bible teaches that every person has a soul — the part of us that lives forever. If a person commits suicide that doesn’t end it. What ends is the life of the body, but the soul lives on forever. Some people turn to drugs and alcohol to escape. Millions of people are depressed that life does not turn out the way they had hoped.
While no one can prove God’s existence, it doesn’t mean that He isn’t real. God reveals Himself to man in nature, in conscience. The Bible says, “He has spoken to us by his Son, whom he appointed heir of all things, and through whom he made the universe” (Hebrews 1:2, NIV). God is a holy God and the Lord is righteous in all His ways — loving toward all He has made (see Psalm 145:17). Those who trust in Him will find their needs met according to God’s Word and they will find contentment in living God’s way.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Peggy Shanahan, one of the co-owners of Ned Cash & Associates Jewelers, is full of little trivia about the old shop, which is set to close later this month.
Beachgoers enjoying a quiet morning on St. Simons Island Friday may have been met with an unexpected sight as they ventured south near Massengale Park and the King and Prince Resort — jellyfish.
After months of preparations, the Glynn County Board of Elections and Registration is moving to a new home starting today.
A second abandoned home in the 1600 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Brunswick burned within five days of the first on Wednesday evening, each was unintentional and likely the result of homeless people staying there, said Brunswick’s interim fire chief.
Residents in some neighborhoods along U.S. 341 and Newcastle Street may get a little quieter if the Brunswick Downtown Development Authority gets its way and stops trains from sounding their horns in the city.
The national recession economists are predicting in 2023 is likely to hit the rest of the state harder than it will the Golden Isles based on predictions presented Wednesday at the 40th Annual University of Georgia Economic Outlook Luncheon on Jekyll Island.