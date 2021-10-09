From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
The feeling of defeat seems to follow me in everything I do. Does Satan get pleasure in defeated Christians? How can a person equip themselves to win in life?
— O.D.
Dear O.D.: Satan will do everything he can to bring discouragement, but we must never give him a foothold in our lives. Rather, we must discipline ourselves to stay close to God.
Extreme sports, like snowboarding and rock climbing, are difficult and risky. Athletes do tricks in midair or climb steep, smooth rock formations and count on their skills to help them survive. They wouldn’t be able to take on the challenges of their sport if it weren’t for all the time they’ve spent practicing and all the help they’ve received from coaches.
In one of his psalms, King David wrote, “By my God I can leap over a wall” (Psalm 18:29). We all can jump over some barriers in life by our own efforts. But some “walls” we face are higher and more challenging.
There are some people who have serious health problems or disabilities. Some deal with anger or anxiety. Others lose jobs, or worse, a loved one. We try to jump over these walls, but repeatedly fail. Can we overcome our anger or losses, instead of constantly being overcome by them? Yes! With God’s help, we can overcome.
Scripture reveals that even the apostles dealt with defeat, but they became “overcomers” when they began living life under the power of God. Peter’s anger was channeled into boldness for Christ. Paul’s anger against Christians was replaced with a burning passion to spread the Gospel. Jesus can give us power to overcome every sin and habit that besets us. He can break the ropes that bind us, but we must repent, confess, commit, and surrender to Him. When we put Him first, He fills us with joy.