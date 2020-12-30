From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
Day after day the world seems to increase in evil and people walk around in despair. As we enter a new year is there any hope that this world can know happiness?
— E.T.
Dear E.T.: As the headlines any day of the week indicate, terrible things happen in our world — wars, conflicts, terrorist attacks, injustice, and sickness Why? Because the world is filled with sin and the human heart is capable of incredible evil. We like to pretend this isn’t the case; we may even think that the more civilized or educated we are, the less likely we will be to do something evil, or to experience sorrow. But that isn’t necessarily so.
The Bible says, “Truly the hearts of [men] are full of evil; madness is in their hearts while they live” (Ecclesiastes 9:3).
Even people who are decent and respectable on the surface may be harboring deep hatred and anger in their hearts. Only Jesus can cleanse us from the moral and spiritual filth we have allowed to accumulate in our hearts. When we go to Him, God not only forgives us of our sins, but He comes to live within us by His Holy Spirit. God’s promise is for all who turn in faith to Christ: “I will give you a new heart and put a new spirit within you…. I will put My Spirit within you and cause you to walk in My statutes” (Ezekiel 36:26-27).
What a wonderful truth this is that brings hope and peace to our hearts.
Daily we must seek Jesus’ help to do His will. We must pray that He will restrain evil and hasten the coming of His kingdom.
Commit your life to Him today and experience the joy of knowing the Prince of Peace, Jesus Christ.