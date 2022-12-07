From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We hope you've enjoyed your 3 free articles this month.Subscribe today to gain FULL ACCESS to our online content.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
My daughter is struggling with pride and defeat. I want to help her but I’m not sure how because I don’t blame her for envying her friends that seem to always have good success.
– C.M.
Dear C.M.: Envy destroys a person from the inside out. Evil can slip in so easily. When we belong to God, we can ask Him to reveal sin in our lives and give us power to overcome jealousy and every other sin.
In ancient Greece, the citizens of a certain city erected a statue of a celebrated champion in the public games. But his rival was so envious that he vowed to destroy that statue. Every night he went after dark and chiseled away at its base in an effort to undermine its foundation and make it fall. At last, he succeeded. It did fall — but it fell on him. The jealous athlete died, a victim of his own envy.
Envy destroys our spiritual health, and it takes the joy out of living. Envy isolates us from both God and other human beings. No wonder God ranks envy on the same level as sexual immorality, idolatry and drunkenness (see Galatians 5:19-21). We must recognize this devastating poison and get rid of it by confessing our sin to God and renouncing it.
God intends for us to have victory over sin, and when we don’t, it’s not because God’s power has failed. By His Holy Spirit, He is able to give us the power to live in obedience to Christ. But we need to do our part and, by prayer, depend on the Holy Spirit’s power. We also need to flee these things that God has labeled wrong. This is accomplished by the power of God. We must not depend on our own ability to fight sin, but ask God to fill us with His Spirit and truth.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
With 75 empty rectangles on her blue tape grid, Audrey Easterling has reason to be pessimistic. She is not, however, because she knows the depths of generosity of the community.
Mayor Cosby Johnson fielded questions from members of the Brunswick Exchange Club Tuesday during the group’s weekly luncheon.
Outgoing Glynn County Police Chief Jacques Battiste said the physical and emotional strain of constant public criticism played a role in his decision to depart for an executive law enforcement position.
Members of the local school board praised the strong and swift response Glynn County law enforcement officials and school resource officers had to the recent fake shooting threat at Brunswick High School.
Gov. Brian Kemp addressed one of the friendliest audiences Monday he’ll ever face.
Glynn County Police Chief Jacques Battiste has resigned, leaving the post he held for 18 months to pursue a new work opportunity, he said.