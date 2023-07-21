From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
My father suffered dementia and my mother is going through the stages of Alzheimer’s. I fear this will be my lot. My doctor only offers antidepressants. Is there a spiritual anecdote?
– F.D.
Dear F.D.: Alzheimer’s is a cruel disease. Watching helplessly as a loved one’s memory relentlessly fades must surely be one of life’s hardest burdens, and those who endure it deserve others’ compassion and prayers.
While the effects of old age are obvious, aging often impacts us in ways that are less obvious. These are the emotional and spiritual reactions to growing older that can easily overwhelm us if we aren’t on the alert for perils that come. One such peril is fear. When we are facing old age, it’s natural to wonder what the future holds. We become so absorbed by it, we think of nothing else. Instead of a passing worry, we’re gripped by unrelenting fear.
Stories are endless of parents and grandparents who suffer from the effects of dementia. But one story stands out. A daughter who cared for her father for many months grieved every day realizing that he did not seem to know her, had not called her by name. But just before he died, she took his hand and began reciting the Lord’s Prayer. He spoke every word with her with clarity. When one of God’s servants in the Old Testament was tested, a friend said to him, “In the past you have encouraged many people; you have strengthened those who were weak. Your words have supported those who were falling. … But now when trouble strikes … you are terrified when it touches you. Doesn’t your reverence for God give you confidence?” (Job 4:3–6 NLT).
Man has always been beset by worry. Bring them to Jesus by faith. He will bring comfort to your soul and peace to your mind.
