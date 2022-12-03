Dear Abby:

Two and a half years ago we lost my dad, who was 94. He and Mom had been married 72 years. She entered assisted living right before COVID — with all its difficulties — set in. We made it through that, we’re all vaccinated now and her facility has opened back up.

Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440,Los Angeles, CA 90069.

More from this section

E-bike sales, service and rentals at the heart of Electric Coast

E-bike sales, service and rentals at the heart of Electric Coast

Ross Smith opened Electric Coast, which rents and sells e-bikes, in March. Initially he opened his storefront in the Glynn Haven neighborhood of St. Simons Island with the idea to only rent them, but since then, he’s expanded, and is now selling and servicing e-bicycles.

Brunswick High shooter threat was a hoax

Brunswick High shooter threat was a hoax

Law enforcement personnel flocked to Brunswick High School on Wednesday morning after receiving calls about an active shooter, apparently one of numerous hoaxes that unfolded on school campuses regionally, statewide and across the country.