Dear Dr. Wallace:
Is there an eating disorder called compulsive overeating? If so, who gets it, and why? I’ve heard some of my friends and even family members discussing this recently. Apparently, there is a neighbor down our street that many people feel fit into this category, but those discussing the situation don’t seem to know what to say or do for this particular person who may have this affliction.
— Curious Teen,
via email
Dear Curious Teen: In the instance you’ve described, food is the obsession, and the victim suffers from overindulgence in food. Severe depression is also inherent in many who fit in this category.
There is more to overeating than gluttony. Sufferers often use the temporary satisfaction from food to soothe their inner turmoil regarding other matters in their lives. Unfortunately, this behavior only causes their turmoil to be heightened.
Overeaters far outnumber the amount of anorexic people; just look around, and you will notice this is true.
The excellent organization Overeaters Anonymous can help many who suffer from compulsive overeating.
Through the guidance of this organization, many learn to come to terms with the terrible fear of their binging behavior becoming out of control.
It is an exhausting fight, a vicious cycle — overeating, dieting, overeating, dieting. For many individuals, Overeaters Anonymous provides tools and a community so that those afflicted do not have to battle overeating alone.