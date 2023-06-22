From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We hope you've enjoyed your 3 free articles this month.Subscribe today to gain FULL ACCESS to our online content.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
The Bible says that we should eat, drink, and be merry. This seems contradictory to what I’ve learned in other parts of the Bible — that we as believers should not participate in feeding fleshly desires. These opposite sayings disturb me, yet I know that God does not talk out of both sides of His mouth. What am I missing?
– T.M.
Dear T.M.: The Bible (God’s Word, which is the Sword of the Lord) is given to mankind to help us discern between truth and deception. We must learn to wield the sword skillfully. It is man — not God’s Word — that needs correcting. We have become a nation of Biblical illiterates.
The message of the Bible tells us of Almighty God and His Son. It also tells about the history of mankind’s origin, the reason for existence, the cause of misery, and the plan of redemption for a fallen race: salvation in Christ Jesus.
The author of Ecclesiastes wrote about his quest for happiness, but found futility in the pursuit of “eat, drink, and be merry.” Our society has become deeply secular and like the man in one of Jesus’ parables, he lived only for the moment, saying, “Take life easy, drink and be merry.” God, however, called that man a fool (see Luke 12:19–20). The Bible records the history of how sin entered mankind and what mankind can do to pursue the Lord instead of the deceptive pursuit of happiness. Rebellion, waywardness, lack of discipline, confusion, and conflict prevent happy relationships and a contented life.
The Bible says, “He who heeds the word wisely will find good, and whoever trusts in the Lord, happy is he” (Proverbs 16:20). We must carefully and prayerfully read God’s Word rightly and ask His Spirit to fill our hearts and minds with His righteous truth.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
The Glynn County Commission and county staff learned artwork isn’t their strong suit.
A medical clinic on Jekyll Island is one step closer to opening following months of renovation and other preparations.
A man was shot and killed in a house on I Street early Wednesday morning.
When the rain starts falling and the storms start rolling, the Glynn County and city of Brunswick public works departments get busy, and there is no rest for the weary this week as summer officially begins.
The Glynn-Brunswick Land Bank Authority is moving ahead with forgiving part of the property taxes owed on a historic home in the city’s downtown without the cooperation of the Glynn County School Board.
Former Brunswick Housing Authority Chairman William Kitts has filed a lawsuit against Mayor Cosby Johnson claiming Johnson’s decision to remove him from the BHA commission was a violation of his due process rights.