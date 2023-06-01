From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
I sometimes wish that we could live back in Bible times, particularly when Jesus was on Earth because surely the people around Him had to feel the peace that He brought to Earth. The world we live in today is full of darkness, hopelessness and despair. I know that Christians are to be the light of the world, but if we are doing this, why is the world still so dark?
– B.T.
Dear B.T.: Peter and his fellow Jews, the first believers of the early Christian church, recognized Jesus Christ as the Messiah promised in the Old Testament. But the world was in a period of discouragement and despair. The coming of Jesus shone in the darkness, and His light has never dimmed; yet much of the world rejected Him.
Today the world isn’t much different. Atheists say there is no God. Polytheism may allow that Jesus is one of many gods. When people are confronted with the truth of the living Christ and the salvation He offers, they must make a choice to follow Him or reject Him. When they receive His forgiveness of sins, they must turn from all other gods and follow Jesus Christ as Lord and Master.
Earth’s troubles fade in the light of Heaven’s hope, and the light of God’s presence in our lives is a purifying flame that will draw us near to Him. Christians are to be “the light of the world” (Matthew 5:14), illuminating the darkness caused by sin and giving guidance to a world that has lost its way. One of the ironies of human nature is that it often has a way of rejecting the best and accepting the worse. But God will not force Himself upon anyone against his will. Each person must decide what they will do about Jesus who is “the way, the truth, and the life” (John 14:6).
