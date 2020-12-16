From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
My new year’s resolution months ago was to get off alcohol. Then the pandemic hit and I lost my job and was forced to quarantine inside my small apartment for months. I have to be honest, I renewed my friendship with drink, and now I am experiencing many problems because of alcohol abuse. Recently a neighbor led me to the Lord and I have a renewed sense of hope. Can Jesus really help me?
— B.A.
Dear B.A.: Jesus Christ is not only the hope of the world, He is the hope of every person ever born. Many alcoholics have been converted to Jesus Christ and have been completely delivered from the terrible craving that they have had for many years. Those who know something about alcoholism tell us that the first step toward deliverance is to have a strong desire to change and to verbally admit that they are an alcoholic. In saying this, they have stated a tremendous truth, for you can never be saved from your sins until you first of all admit, “I am a sinner,” and then have a desire to give up your life and let God take control.
Jesus said, “I have come that they may have life, and that they may have it more abundantly” (John 10:10).
Drunkenness is a sin, according to the Bible, and must be treated that way. It can lead to a sickness, of course, as it did with WWII veteran and Olympic athlete Louis Zamperini, whose remarkable life was featured in the film Unbroken and his testimony declared on a DVD Captured by Grace. Louie talked frequently about his battle with alcohol and depression. That is until he encountered the life-transforming power of Jesus Christ. He is the transformer of hearts. Never give up. God is ever-present.