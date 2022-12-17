From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
I’m a rather timid person and it has led me to experiment with drugs and the occult. While I don’t recommend it for everyone, it does help in some cases, yet it is scary to think of where it can lead. I have found some comfort in hearing that the Bible is silent on these subjects.
– D.O.
Dear D.O.: The Bible condemns the use of any substance that alters or distorts our thinking (including alcohol, which was the most common drug in ancient times). Many people do not realize that the Greek word used in the New Testament to designate a sorcerer or a person who practices occult magic is pharmakeus, meaning one who mixed drugs and used them to induce spells.
One of the characteristics of some drugs (such as cocaine) is that they make a person feel strong and alert, when in fact the opposite is the case. Don’t be deceived. This is a dead-end road, in spite of what others may say.
The Bible says, “Be sober, be vigilant; because your adversary the devil walks about like a roaring lion, seeking whom he may devour. Resist him” (1 Peter 5:8–9). The Lord strengthens His people to flee from these things. Turning to Jesus and repenting of sin and receiving Him as Lord and Master of life is the wisest choice anyone will ever make on Earth. Belonging to Him brings His Holy Spirit power to help escape everything that is against living a life in obedience to Him. If our minds and hearts are not filled with God’s truth, something else will take His place: false religions and philosophies, cynicism, occultism, drugs — the list is endless. But when we bathe our minds in Scripture and cover our hearts in prayer, He is near to all who call on Him.
