Dear Dr. Wallace:
You stated that once a person is drunk, nothing would help him get sober, but this isn’t true. My boyfriend doesn’t drink a lot, but once in a while he has one too many. Then I drive to the nearest fast-food restaurant to get him a large, hot, black coffee and when he finishes the coffee, he’s sober. Also, a local cemetery offers free coffee during the holidays for those who need to sober up. I know you encourage us to avoid alcohol, but please don’t give us false information.
— Ann,
Crown Point, Ind.
Dear Ann: Once a person is under the influence of alcohol, the only remedy is the passage of time. Hot black coffee, cold showers, strenuous exercise and other popular “remedies” do not work because they cannot increase the rate at which a body rids itself of alcohol. These tricks can be dangerous when they give people a false sense of alertness.
It takes roughly one hour for the body to eliminate one standard alcoholic drink. Let’s say your boyfriend consumes five drinks in two hours. It will take five hours from the time he takes his first drink until all the alcohol is broken down and eliminated. Most alcohol (90 percent) is destroyed by a process called oxidation, which breaks alcohol down into carbon dioxide and water in the liver. This is what takes time. The liver is limited to breaking down one drink per hour.
These, my dear Ann, are the facts! All hot coffee does is fill you with caffeine and burn your tongue.
Dear Dr. Wallace: I enjoyed playing basketball on a team in eighth grade, and I was a good player. I played in all 16 games. I’ll be in high school this year, and I want to play basketball on the freshman team.
My grandmother doesn’t think girls should be playing sports because it isn’t “lady-like,” and she’s worried that I might be injured because it is a rough game. I’ve lived with my grandparents since I was born and so they really are my parents. I dearly love them, but I think my grandmother is being overprotective.
How can I convince her that athletics are good for both boys and girls?
— Taylor, Anaheim,
Calif.
Dear Taylor’s Grandmother: Athletic competition for both boys and girls is a wonderful experience. Girls can be excellent athletes and be “lady-like” at the same time. Most sports have some physical risks associated with them, but the benefits of competing athletically far outweigh the risk of injury. And when she competes, you will enjoy being at her games cheering for her and her teammates. And be sure that Grandfather is also by your side at all of the games.