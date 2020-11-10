Dear Dr. Wallace:
I’m 16 and the youngest of five children. All my brothers and sisters have left our family home and are out on their own in the world. My parents are usually very strict, and I was surprised they allowed me to go out with my current boyfriend. They met him in person before our first date, and afterward, they both told me that they found him pleasant and they liked him.
So, my guy and I enjoyed wonderful times together — until his parents moved away! He told me that he didn’t want us to break up, so we decided to maintain our relationship, even though he now lives almost a three-hour drive away from my town.
About two weeks ago, I met a cute, nice boy at my church, and he asked me to go out. I really wanted to go with him for just a very casual outing, but out of loyalty, I told him no, because I wanted to be fair to my now-long-distance boyfriend.
I like my boyfriend and would still be dating him regularly if he lived closer, but I would also like to go out with boys who live near me. I’ve only been able to see my guy one time in person for just two short hours over the past six weeks!
The way I see things now is that trying to maintain this long-distance, exclusive relationship is really not fair to either of us. I think I should tell him it’s all right for him to date other girls and that I will plan to date a few other boys. I also plan to tell him that if we end up living in the same city, then, depending on our individual circumstances, I would consider dating him exclusively again. But we both know it may not happen soon, if ever.
All of this thinking has made me feel mentally tired and quite drained emotionally. I want to inform my guy that this is the course of action I now wish to take, but I dread a long and emotional telephone call to go over all of this. In your opinion, could it be acceptable for me to just inform him via a text? I realize this is a breakup situation, but it is through no fault of his own, since his parents moved out of our area, and he, of course, had to move with them.
— Ready to Move on, via email
Dear Ready To Move On: You’re a young lady and just beginning your dating experiences, so in my opinion, you are not ready to be dating long-distance. This is hard enough for adults decades your senior; therefore, your instincts are correct that it’s time for each of you to date others in your respective towns. Regarding your desire to avoid a difficult conversation by using a text message, my advice is short and blunt: Don’t do that.
Take the time to make a telephone call, as this will show your soon-to-be ex that you respect him and the good relationship you two enjoyed for a season of time. Furthermore, I suggest that you offer to remain friends, since you’re both on good terms now, and you just never know if your paths will cross consistently again.