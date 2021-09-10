From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
Is it true that knowing that God is involved in our lives is more important than “feeling” His presence? While I understand that faith is about believing without actually seeing, isn’t there some way to know that God truly is active and real?
— G.T.
Dear G.T.: On a windy day, a boy went out to fly his kite. The sky was filled with puffy clouds and a gentle breeze. As the boy lengthened the string, the kite went up and up, until it was hidden by the clouds.
“What are you doing?” a man asked the boy.
“I’m flying my kite,” the boy replied.
“Flying a kite?” asked the man. “How can you be sure? You can’t see the kite.”
“No,” the boy said. “I can’t see it, but I can feel it tug, so I know for sure it’s there!”
God is real. We must not let other people’s doubts cast a shadow of disbelief over us. His presence is just as sure as the tug on the boy’s kite. And His love is just like the wind that carries the kite high into the sky. You can’t see the wind, but you know for sure it is there.
When we invite the Lord Jesus into our lives, He gives us assurance His ever-present Spirit is with us to guide and direct our steps. The Bible tells us that God’s Spirit bears witness with our spirit and this is a wonderful truth (Romans 8:16).
But we must seek Him every day, asking for His help.
This happens when we pray and listen to Him speak to us through His Word. The warm tug on our hearts brings peace that He truly watches over those who belong to Him.