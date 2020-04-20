Dear Dr. Wallace:
My boyfriend and I are both 19 and graduated from high school last year. We have been going together for over three years and are planning to get married. We both love each other very much, and there is little doubt in our minds that we could make it as a happy husband and wife living together in wedded bliss.
But we do have one disagreement. He wants us to go to Las Vegas to get married, once the city opens back up for business — and he would prefer that we not tell anyone about our plans in advance. After the ceremony, he wants me to return home and live with my parents, and he will live with his. We both have jobs, and he wants us to save money to buy a house and then, in a year, announce to our families and the world that we are “an old married couple.”
I don’t like this idea, but I do love my guy with all my heart and soul, and I want to spend the rest my life with him. I want to make him happy, but in my gut, I don’t feel his plan would be the best course of action. The good news is that in these days of COVID-19, we are not planning our “road trip” anytime soon. Please give me your opinion on how you would suggest we proceed, given our situation.
— Ready To Get Hitched, via email
Ready To Get Hitched: One of the main functions of a wedding ceremony is to announce to the world that the bride and groom are united as one family and are ready to face life’s challenges as a family unit. It should be a wonderful, happy experience, filled with joy and love, and shared with family and friends.
Therefore, my suggestion is that you don’t elope. I see no reason to get married in secret and then hide the fact by living with your respective parents. Use this unique time of social distancing to distance yourself from this idea.
Once the time is right for the two of you to have a wedding that includes your family and friends, I trust you will enjoy that day much more than a day you married in stealth.