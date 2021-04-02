From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
My children range in age from 7 to 22. I was able to prepare my older children for college professors who teach that they must open up their minds to everything and anything, but I’m shocked at how elementary teachers are now doing the same; telling them that education is more valuable than religion.
— P.C.
Dear P.C.: Some scholars claim that the remedy for a corrupted society can be found in the universal system of education and the arts, suggesting that mankind can be made happy by intellectual culture. The American government has spent millions of dollars to educate society, supposing that education is the answer to all the problems that people encounter.
Schools and universities are overflowing with students being taught to build their minds while starving their souls. Education will never keep society from rotting morally. Higher learning and the arts cannot purify the heart and forgive sin.
Scholarly minds cannot regenerate human hearts. This can be done only through the acceptance of Jesus as personal Savior and Lord. The Gospel that Jesus preached is the greater power that transcends the billions of dollars given to education.
“The foolishness of God is wiser than men, and the weakness of God is stronger than men” (1 Corinthians 1:25).
The Gospel meets the needs for man’s sensibilities, will, and moral nature. Humanity cries out for comfort in its sorrow; a light in its darkness, peace in its turmoil, rest in its weariness and healing in its sickness and diseases. The Gospel gives all of this to us — but we must humble ourselves, admit our need, and reach out to the One who can satisfy our souls.