Dear Dr. Wallace:
A good friend of mine is turning 18 in two weeks. She is having a big party at her house, and she says everyone in her family has been vaccinated. I was told that at least 15 of our mutual friends are invited.
I was surprised when she told me that the party will be a “blast” because her parents will be out of town for a business meeting in Austin, Texas. I really want to go to the party, but with no parents in attendance, I’m not sure if I will.
Let’s say some of the guests who show up have a bad reputation or might be carrying COVID-19. My parents already know about the party and are not happy about the parents not being there; they said I could attend but gave me a long lecture on my expected behavior. I do have the option of showing up, even for a half-hour and a quick look around. Do you think I should be worried?
— Apprehensive, via email
Dear Apprehensive: This party should absolutely have a trusted adult in the house the entire time. Ask your friend if it is possible well in advance. If not, it may not be wise to attend this party for a number of reasons.
Think about how many safe and well-organized parties you will have the chance to attend over your lifetime. This one seems to be carrying quite a few risks, so my advice would be to take a pass this time around. If you wish to feel included, see if some of your friends can call you over the phone, FaceTime or Zoom during the party. You might even be doing some of your friends a favor if you can get them to do this.