Dear Dr. Wallace:
I was thinking about donating blood. Is it dangerous? How do I get my blood back? Who gets to use my blood? I’ve spoken to a lot of my friends who recently suggested we all help out our fellow citizens by donating blood.
— Potential New Blood Donor, via email
Dear Potential New Blood Donor: Now is definitely a great time to donate blood! It’s not dangerous; your body will naturally produce more blood to replace what you donated, and some very thankful people will benefit from your gift.
You can, of course, contact one of the large national organizations to get more information about becoming a donor. But please don’t forget to consider where you make your donation. There are many smaller regional and local organizations that would greatly appreciate your donation, which will then help others right in your own area.
A reader named Carol at the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks brought this important point to my attention recently. Please read her powerful message, and keep it in mind when you select the venue where you’ll be making your own donation. Here is Carol’s sage advice:
Dr. Wallace: Though I am well past 20 and have no children, I still enjoy reading your column. The advice you provide to young people is extremely valuable. I do have one bone to pick with you, concerning aligning yourself with only the Red Cross when it comes to blood donations. I realize that a lot of people think only of the Red Cross for this service, but there is an organization of independent community blood centers that actually contribute a larger percentage of all of the blood provided to hospitals across America. This organization is called America’s Blood Centers, or ABC.
Community blood centers support their local areas with the blood, platelets and plasma needed at their local hospitals. Donations made at these centers stay in the local community. I work for one of those centers. In southwest Missouri and northwest Arkansas, we are the exclusive provider of blood and blood products to our more than 40 hospitals and several air ambulance services. To put it plainly, if the people in our community donate to the Red Cross, no patients in our hospitals benefit from that donation, and our inventory suffers. There are places in the country where a community blood center is not available. By all means, give to the Red Cross if a community blood center does not exist.