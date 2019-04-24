From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham:
Dear Dr. Graham:
Many people believe that retirement leads to the golden years. I don’t see what is golden about the elderly on walkers, in wheelchairs, or wasting away in nursing homes. Does the Bible talk about this season of life? — A.A.
Dear A.A.: Many are surprised to learn that the term “golden years” was coined in 1959 for an advertising campaign for one of America’s first retirement communities. People bought into the idea that retirement was a time of leisure and doing what brings pleasure. The Bible doesn’t hide the negative side of getting older — nor should we. But neither does aging mean that God no longer has a purpose for us.
One of the most poetic and candid descriptions of infirmities in all literature comes from the writer of Ecclesiastes. After surveying the futility of life without God, he urges his readers to commit their lives to Him while they are still young. The reason? Not only would God give meaning and joy to their lives right now, but if they delay too long, it will be too late to enjoy God’s good gifts.
He tells us to remember our Creator in the days of youth, before the days of trouble, for the time will come when we say, “I have no pleasure in them.” (Ecclesiastes 12:1).
But is this all there is to growing older? No. Scripture records the story of Barzillai (2 Samuel 19), emphasizing that he was “old,” yet still useful. The Bible is dotted with examples of the aged — men and women who refused to use “old age” as an excuse. It isn’t always easy, but we will make our own lives better (and those who care about us) if we work at growing old gracefully; and God will help us.