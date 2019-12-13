Dear Dr. Wallace:
I’m a 17-year-old girl, and I’m not interested in dating at this time in my life. I’m really into my studies and my music, and dating is just going to have to wait.
Last night my aunt asked my mom why I wasn’t dating and then said I might have a psychological problem. Do you think this is possible?
— Dateless,
via email
Dear Dateless: Your aunt is sounding a false alarm! You’re an independent young woman who thinks for herself. That does not constitute having a “psychological problem.” No teen should ever feel pressure to start dating before he or she wants to or is ready to. That’s your decision. You will know when you are ready. Completely ignore your aunt’s comments.
Dear Dr. Wallace: I’m a freshman in high school, and I don’t like school at all because one of my teachers does not seem to like me and always tries to make me look bad or stupid in his class.
I think this is very bad. He should be paid to teach not make students like me feel bad because I don’t know the answers. I’m going to quit school when I turn 17, if I can. I’ll get a job, buy a used car and go live with my older cousin who works in construction. You always talk about schools and being a principal, so tell me: Why do teachers pick on certain students?
— Unhappy at School, Rockville, Maryland
Dear Unhappy: Teachers should encourage students to do their very best and get each student to learn as much as possible at their own pace.
If you are finding this particular class difficult and feel the teacher is making you look bad in class, then I suggest you try to turn the tables in your favor.
How?
Ask this teacher if you can meet him after class one day during his office hours. Explain that you find the course difficult to follow, and ask him for suggestions as to how you might be able to absorb the material better so you can keep up to the best of your ability.
Nearly every teacher in the world would (and should!) react positively to such a request. Those of us who love teaching and challenging students have probably been accused of picking on someone from time to time — but we prefer to call it “inspiring.” And I do agree this should be done in a respectful way at all times.
Please don’t look on education only in negative terms. Yes, there are times when students get frustrated and wonder if becoming educated is really worth the effort.
Believe me when I say that it is.
A good education is not a guarantee that a good job and a wonderful life will be attained, but it does give you a better opportunity to succeed than becoming a high school dropout.
You can reach Dr. Wallace at rwallace@ thegreatestgift.net.