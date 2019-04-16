From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
I have tried to live a good life but even in doing good there are bad consequences. My neighbor lost his job and I gave him some money. He ended up robbing me. Why is life so complicated?
— T.A.
Dear T.A.: When we look at our own goodness we tend to get sidetracked to the fact that mankind is weighed down by our own sin. When one does something good for another that person can take advantage of that goodness because of his or her own sin. It doesn’t change the fact that something good was done, it simply highlights the fact that man’s heart by nature is evil.
For humans, there is a mystery about sin. But God has revealed answers through the Bible and through the person of His Son, Jesus Christ. In the Bible you will find the answers to the questions and the problems of life.
We must always start “at the beginning.” Man rebelled against God after God had given man a perfect environment. Man said, “I don’t need You, God. I can build my world without You.” Rebellion against God is sin. When mankind took that position, suffering entered the world.
Remember, Satan is the author of sin. Sin is the reason we have afflictions, including death. This is why Jesus came. To give us new life. For those who belong to the Lord, we have the privilege of demonstrating more than human love. We were never promised to escape life’s difficulties, but to point people to Christ and His forgiveness. “But love your enemies, do good, and lend, hoping for nothing in return; and your reward will be great” (Luke 6:35). This is a difficult message, but not if we pray first and ask the Lord to guide and direct us in all that we do, that His name may be known.