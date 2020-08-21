From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
I want desperately to please God with my life but I am not sure how to do that. There are people who tell me that by doing good deeds I can accomplish pleasing God, but I know many people who do good things, but are dishonest people. This is perplexing. What does it mean to do God’s will?
— G.W.
Dear G.W.: Doing God’s will is living according to His Word – the Bible. Seeking the Lord’s will is not a suggestion from God, it is a loving command. He wants us to understand His will and reveals it in Scripture. To know God’s will is the highest of all wisdom.
Living in the center of God’s will rules out all falseness of religion and puts the stamp of true genuineness upon our service to God. The Bible instructs us to do the will of God from the heart (Ephesians 6:6).
Something that we can rightfully covet is to possess the will of God in life and want it more than anything else in the world. It is the only thing that can bring peace, and we are miserable people without this wonderful gift that is offered to all mankind.
We can have a single-minded devotion to the will of God when we truly love Him, because He makes it possible.
Nothing pleases the Lord more than for His people to desire His will and to do it. And living according to His will allows our motives to be pure and our hearts to be clean. We find that we no longer tolerate sin in our hearts that pollutes our thinking and our speech.
Obtaining the will of God gives joy in obscurity, and even in the midst of sorrow and suffering. All of life swings on this divine hinge: the will of God. So it is all-important that we discover His plan for our lives.