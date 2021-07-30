Dear Dr. Wallace:
We have a dog who’s pretty friendly most of the time. We keep him in our fenced yard and we have a sign clearly posted that says we have a dog.
Our yard is along a street that is also a walkway to a 7-Eleven, so a lot of people walk by our yard every single day.
A week ago, someone knocked on our door and told my dad that our dog had bit his 12-year-old son and that if we didn’t pay for the medical bills, he was going to sue us. He said that his son put his fingers through the fence and poked our dog on the nose and our dog immediately bit his finger and made it bleed. Can someone just sue you if they happen to get bit by your dog, even if they provoke the animal?
— Dog owner, via email
Dear Dog Owner:
Unfortunately, a dog biting a child is common, and laws in each city and state are different when it comes to these matters.
To start, I suggest you have your father check it out online and see what specific rules apply to your city. Once your father knows the laws and regulations in your area, he can hopefully negotiate a reasonable outcome with the father of the boy who was bitten. It’s always best to avoid court and legal actions unless absolutely necessary.
It may be possible for your father and this man to each take some responsibility and come to a civilized compromise.
I trust this boy will be much more hesitant to poke dogs he does not know on the nose in the future.