Dear Dr. Wallace:
I’m a girl who is 15 and haven’t seen my dad for over eight years. My sister and I live with our mom, and she’s always telling us that our father still owes our family a lot of child support money.
And since he does not ever see us, does that mean that he does not have to pay for us? My little sister said one of her friends at school said our dad does not have to pay child support for us because he never, ever sees us in person anymore. Is this true?
— The Older of Two Sisters, via email
Dear The Older Of Two Sisters: A father’s obligation to pay child support does not depend on whether he visits his children or not. It’s a court-ordered obligation that he legally owes. Since he’s your parent, the laws of our country state that he should be partially financially responsible for helping to pay for your upbringing.
It’s quite sad that some fathers do not follow through on their responsibilities, especially when it comes to their children. In your case, it may be possible for your mother to seek out legal advice to see what options are available to her that may be able to reclaim some or all of what your father owes your family.
Write to Dr. Wallace at rwallace@galesburg.net.
