Dear Dr. Wallace:
Do you believe that spanking is an effective form of child discipline? I’m 12 and still get spanked when I do something my parents don’t approve of. My parents seem to think you approve of parents giving out a spanking from time to time to correct bad behavior.
I don’t want to just take my parents’ word for it; I want to really know what you think because I don’t think you approve of physical discipline to correct bad behavior.
— Bad Boy at Times, via email
Dear Bad Boy At Times: I feel there are better ways to enforce teen discipline than to inflict corporal punishment. Furthermore, corporal punishment is illegal in the majority of states in America.
I prefer positive goals for disciplining children — those that seek to encourage acceptable behaviors, including how to make good choices and exercise self-control. The integral part of child rearing is good communication and establishing clear guidelines and expectations in advance.
What are these healthier forms of discipline? They include positive reinforcement of appropriate behaviors, setting limits and setting future expectations.
Many psychologists recommend that parents do not use spanking, hitting, slapping, threatening, insulting, humiliating or shaming at any time. I completely agree with this.
My experiences as a high administrator taught me that corporal punishment was often quite ineffective and in the long run usually lead to negative outcomes. Many students I had to discipline at our high school told me stories of the corporal discipline they suffered at home, and based on what I saw, it invariably did not help the particular young person in question.
Some of the experiences I listened to were truly horrific.
I am well aware that some parents do believe that corporal punishment is an effective way of disciplining a child. I disagree, and my professional opinion is not subject to change on this matter.
Yes, you can share my answer to your parents, but do so respectfully without gloating that you were correct as to my opinion on this topic.