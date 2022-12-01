Do English teachers really read every word of each essay a student writes? I have a bet with one of my fellow students about this! It seems unlikely to me that they do because there are often 25 or more students per class, and some of the essays we must turn in are quite lengthy.
I know you were previously a coach and an administrator, but maybe you were also a teacher once. What do you think is the answer to our debate?
— Curious High School Student, via email
Dear Curious High School Student: Your guess was correct. I in fact started out as a teacher, and an English teacher to be specific! I of course can only speak for myself, but I trust many of my fellow English teachers likely have a similar approach and style to reading and grading essays submitted by their students.
The key is practice and repetition. Any skill can be honed and advanced by lots and lots of practice and “reps.” When I was grading essays, I did indeed read every word for the first 40% to 60% of the essay to assess the style, mastery of the subject matter and the logic being presented. Spelling and punctuation were scrutinized as well.
From there, the balance of the essay can be scanned quickly in a format like speed-reading, and if the remainder of the essay flows like the first 60%, then the grade can be determined and applied. But occasionally during the “scan” portion of an essay, something will jump out. It could be an interesting transition, a change in direction or logic or something else that triggers a return to word-by-word scrutiny!
And in each of the papers I had this experience, I did indeed read each word more slowly to be sure to grasp and comprehend the concept and thoughts being presented by the student.
