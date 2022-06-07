Dear Dr. Wallace:
I’m an 18-year-old female, and I’m dating a guy who is nearly a decade older than me. I met him at a social gathering almost six months ago, and even though I was not looking to get into a relationship at that time, we quickly caught feelings for each other within just an hour or two of being around each other. I’ve never had this experience before!
I never intended to date a guy who is so much older than me, but he is honestly an amazing person with the best heart. He works at a nonprofit organization in the community we live in, and he devotes so much of his time to helping others and reaching out to those in need. As someone who is very passionate about advocacy work, I fell in love with his charitable spirit and immediately discovered that we have so much in common.
However, ever since my friends found out that we’ve been dating regularly they’ve been giving me a hard time about dating a guy who is so much older than I am. I ask them why this should matter, and they just sigh and make a series of faces back at me. They don’t have any good answers as to why I shouldn’t be dating this man, but it’s clear they don’t approve, either.
My parents are also very concerned about my boyfriend’s age and are constantly trying to convince me to break up with him and find someone more suitable for me. Now that I’m 18, however, I’m a legal adult and feel that I should be able to make my own decisions about who I date.
Is the age gap between me and my boyfriend really a reason to abandon a relationship that I know is healthy and that brings me so much happiness?
— Happy with my boyfriend, via email
Dear Happy With My Boyfriend: As an adult you are indeed entitled to live your life as you see fit. You now know that your parents and friends do not approve, so that’s not likely to change anytime soon.
My advice going forward is that you should watch for any changes in your relationship. If it continues along with no major or even worrisome minor problems at all, then you can focus on what makes you happy.
If, however, over time you notice negative changes in your relationship, which may or may not be related to your age discrepancies, then don’t simply sweep them under the rug. Do be aware that your situation is the exception, not the rule, so guard your personal happiness, health and mental stability carefully.
Only you know how you feel and how your relationship works in private with your boyfriend. My advice is to remain happy in your life as long as you stay vigilant and keep an eye out for any future problems or red flags that might arise. This is true of each and every interpersonal relationship, but at your current age and level of dating experience, you owe it to yourself, your friends and family to take good care of yourself on every level going forward.