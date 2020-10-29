Dear Dr. Wallace:
My boyfriend says he loves me and that I’m the only girl he’s truly ever loved. Most of the time, he is sweet and caring, but other times, he makes comments about me that are less than flattering — even in public or in front of our mutual friends. What should I do about this situation? It’s not a regular thing, but it happens often enough to make me notice and worry a bit about it.
I should also mention that it has not been easy for me to find boyfriends, as I’m not that flashy with my style or personality. I’m more of the quiet, steady type of girl, so I only get asked out occasionally, versus some of my girlfriends who are constantly turning many guys down every month.
I’m a very good student, and I dress conservatively. I keep a low profile. I actually met this particular guy via a blind date that one of my classmates set up. Are my experiences here a normal type of thing that often occurs between couples, or is this something I should be a bit more concerned about?
— Not Sure, via email
Dear Not Sure: Your so-called boyfriend sounds to me more like an immature person who is not a team player. A good relationship should function like a team, with each person supporting the other. This young man needs to wise up and treat you how he would like to be treated himself.
My advice would be to tell him that you will not tolerate being treated with disrespect. If this turns out to be a problem for him, you should suggest that he should seek a new relationship with someone else immediately.
You’re definitely suffering from a low self-image and a lack of self-esteem. Start telling yourself that you’re beautiful, smart and a person of good character — because you are. You can always request a trusted girlfriend to help you out with some wardrobe advice if you’d like, and I would recommend making a conscious effort to smile at virtually every person you make eye contact with, especially new friends who might be potential dates.
Dear Dr. Wallace: I completely agree with your recent article that pointed out that all young bicycle riders should wear helmets at all times. But let’s also tell all parents and, in fact, any adult bicycle rider to do the very same.
Oftentimes, I see whole families ride together in a group by our house on bicycles. Yes, the children are dutifully wearing their helmets, but in nearly every single instance, their parents are not! Aren’t parents the most important people in their children’s lives? Don’t children consciously and even subconsciously try to emulate their parents’ behavior? Don’t get me wrong, it’s great that parents are making sure their children are wearing the proper safety equipment for this activity. But by not indicating that this equipment is truly essential for everyone in all cases, a signal is sent to the child that there are times it is acceptable to ride without a helmet, and that is a terrible message to send to our precious young people!
Also, a properly fitting helmet is a must for safety. Even if a helmet is certified, that doesn’t mean that it fits properly. A reputable bicycle shop can help a rider get the proper fit.
— Helmet-Wearing Mother, via email
Dear Helmet Wearing Mother: You’ve made an excellent point. Thank you for passionately caring enough to share it with our readers of all ages. I do fully agree with your point that children do often emulate their parents, so setting a proper example is essential.