From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
I’ve been a Christian a long time but must admit that I don’t know much about the end times. We’re all watching the world spin out of control and I’m beginning to believe that the human race will destroy itself before Christ returns. I fear for my family, my friends, and especially those who do not believe in what the Bible says about how we should live on this earth and how we should get along with those around us.
– F.E.
Dear F.E.: Everywhere, the world is racked with pain, suffering, hunger, war, murder, lust, greed, hate, fraud, and corruption. Every possible form of human government seems to be failing. Each new one seems to be unsuccessful in dealing with problems. The world is becoming more helpless and more hopeless and has grown more complicated in the age of technology.
The Scripture says, “To those who are fearful-hearted, ‘Be strong, do not fear! Behold, your God will come … with the recompense of God; He will come and save you’” (Isaiah 35:4).
There are many sociologists and scientists today who believe we have the capability to destroy ourselves. But Christ is going to come back to this earth one day and make things right. But for now, we live in a period called grace — grace that God gives to mankind to decide to live for Him, and not for ourselves.
Jesus said that as the end approaches the world will be on an immoral binge such as it’s never known in history. We are seeing the human race in such a condition. But for those who believe in Him, be confident of the truth that there is no situation beyond God’s control. Do not fear for the future; God is already there. Pray for others who are still lost in hopelessness, that they will turn their hearts to Almighty God.
