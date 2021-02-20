Dr. Wallace:
My parents have been happily married for 16 years. I am an only child and have had a wonderful 15 years of life so far. My parents are always good to me, and I have no complaints at all about how I’ve been treated. Yes, they have rules, like almost every parent does, but they are fair and reasonable, and they do allow a few exceptions every once in a while, when there is a good reason.
But I must admit I am kind of worried, since I have pretty big expectations for my own love life based on my parent’s relationship and what I see with them. There is so much love and trust between them, and they stick together like glue. Yes, they’re human and will get a bit grouchy with each other once in a while, but it never lasts long, and they both are willing to step up to apologize. I’ve seen them both do it!
I hope and pray that someday I can find someone to have a relationship with built on those strengths. What makes me worry is that a lot of my friends come from homes with divorced parents and broken relationships. I’ve asked my parents what their secret is, but I really don’t get a straight answer, other than they both really value each other and couldn’t ever think about being separated. Do you know what their secret might be?
— Impressed Daughter, Via Email
Dear Impressed Daughter: You are indeed blessed to be part of a loving, caring family. The secret, from my point of view, is to truly listen to each other and to compromise whenever possible.
I’ve been married many, many decades and can say that a good marriage definitely takes two people who love and care for each other and are willing to put the union ahead of solely personal interests or desires.
The funny thing we’ve discovered over the years is that the more we compromise, the more we enjoy doing so, because we can sense in advance that our interpersonal harmony is sacrosanct.