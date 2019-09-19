Dear Dr. Wallace:
My boyfriend of two years and I are getting married in four weeks. We have planned a small church wedding, inviting only relatives and a few close friends.
We are getting married in my church. My guy has chosen to change his religion to mine because he doesn’t want our children to be confused about their religion, and he wants us to be unified on this issue. His family, however, is very troubled that he is marrying outside his race, and they are devastated that he is adopting the Christian religion. His sister called me to say that no one in his family will be attending the wedding, so I should not mail any invitations. This hurt him a lot, but he said he still loves me more than anyone in his family, so the wedding is still a go from his perspective.
Should I send invitations to his family, or should I take his sister’s advice and not send out any invitations? I don’t want to upset anyone further. I feel so sad that everyone is upset.
— Sad Bride, Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Dear Sad Bride: By all means, send out the wedding invitations to each of your fiance’s family members. His sister may not be the spokesperson for the whole family. But even if his entire family decides not to attend the wedding, reaching out to them with love and an open mind might open the door to eventual reconciliation.
Rather than cutting yourselves off from his family, you should work on winning them over, one by one if necessary, overtime.