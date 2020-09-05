Do I really trust God? This is a question probably many of us have considered in some form over the last number of months. As life has been turned upside down due to COVID-19, racial unrest, and political division, as well as natural disasters all around us, it has been a season that has tested our faith. Some may think that God has abandoned us, but I sense that God is calling to us. C.S. Lewis said, “God whispers to us in our pleasures, speaks to us in our conscience, and shouts to us in our pain: it is his megaphone to rouse a deaf world.”
It seems to me God is shouting to us, seeking to wake up a deaf and sleepy church and world, and bring us to our knees again. Things are beginning to feel a little more normal today, but we are still far from the normal we knew in early March. So many of us thought we would be back to usual by May or June. We started to long for normal, and wanted to rush back in to normal.
I think when we spoke of normal, however, that for many of us we were looking through a lens of comfort. Perhaps we meant that we wanted a strong economy, steady jobs, normal routines, safety, security, etc. These may not be bad things, but do we look at these things from a Biblical and Kingdom world view, or more through the lens of personal comfort. If normal is just about us being financially secure and comfortable instead of being spiritually hungry, dependent upon God, and focused for eternity — are we sure that this is for our absolute best? Could we be longing for a normal where we didn’t really have to trust God, and cared very little about the spiritual condition of those around us? What if so many of us have been longing for the return of things God is actually trying to rescue us from? What if God is trying to awaken his people out of comfort and lukewarmness? I believe God longs for a new normal (I know this phrase has been thrown around a lot) where we are more Christ-centered, spiritually in tune with the Spirit, more loving, more holy, and more dependent upon our God.
We often regard God as an airman regards his parachute. He is there for emergencies only. We hope we really do not need him, or at least need him that often. We long for a comfortable life where God is more of a convenience than a necessity.
I believe this season has revealed how temporal the things of this world are. Our financial idols are being shaken. Our health seems more fragile. Our world seems more vulnerable. American cities have broken out in riots, and division across our nation has gone deeper. The election year is feeling more like Armageddon for people on both sides of the political spectrum.
We are told in the book of Hebrews that God will allow the “removal of things that are shaken, that is, things that have been made — in order that the things that cannot be shaken may remain. Therefore let us be grateful for receiving a kingdom that cannot be shaken” (Hebrews 12:27,28). Our world has been shaken. Our idols have been shaken. Yet God assures us that he has given us an unshakable kingdom through his Son Jesus Christ. Followers of Jesus are a part of a Kingdom that is eternal. We have a citizenship that is in heaven. When all else fails on this earth, we belong to and serve a God and Heavenly Father who never fails.
“Trust in the Lord with all of your heart, and lean not on your own understanding. Acknowledge him in all your ways, and he will make your paths straight.” (Proverbs 3:5-6). Do you really trust God? It is so easy at times to put our trust in our paycheck, our bank account, our job, ourselves, our health, our homes, etc. Yet we have moments we realize it could all be shaken. It could all be taken away. But God… never fails. He will never leave us. He can never be taken away. We have received an unshakable Kingdom. Thank God. And that’s the Word.
The Rev. David Yarborough is pastor of St. Simons Community Church. Contact him at david@wearecommunity.church or 912-634-2960.