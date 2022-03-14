Dear Dr. Wallace:
I’m 25 years old and my boyfriend and I have been together for over four years now. Within the past few months, we’ve been talking a lot about getting married, and my boyfriend even hinted that he plans to propose soon. I’m really excited, as I’ve always known that he’s the man I want to spend the rest of my life with, and I honestly feel like I’ve been ready to marry him for quite some time now. My friends, however, poke fun at me because my boyfriend is the only guy I’ve ever dated, and they think that I should play the field while I still can. Most of them have been in multiple relationships, and sometimes they ask me how I can be so sure that I want to marry my boyfriend when I’ve had such little dating experience.
Most of the time I ignore a lot of what my friends say when it comes to this topic, as I know that I am happy with my boyfriend and feel thankful to be in a very healthy relationship. As the possibility of marriage becomes more real, however, I’ve found myself wondering if my friends could be right. When I’m older, will I find myself regretting the fact that I didn’t have a more adventurous dating life when I was younger? I know that I want to marry my boyfriend and create a future with him, but I’m worried that I’ll always question whether I’ve missed out on something.
— Tying the Knot,
via email
Dear Tying The Knot: Decisions dictate the course of our lives. Anyone who has spent enough time self-reflecting knows that their life could have taken many different directions if they had made different decisions. In the end, however, everyone only gets one life and one chance at most choices. Every door that is opened, therefore, leaves many closed doors in its wake, just as every “yes” is a “no” to several different alternatives.
While the long-lasting effects and permanence of some decisions naturally inspire a great deal of fear and hesitancy in most people, I believe that in most cases, this reaction tends to be more paralyzing than helpful. Every choice entails compromises and sacrifices of some sort, and for this reason, deciding to make the most of whatever it is that you choose to do matters more than anything else.
Simply put, don’t let your friends’ offhand remarks cause you to second guess what you know to be good for you. Say yes to what you believe is true, healthy and right, and intentionally decide to make the most of the outcome.
Walk boldly in the direction of your values and pay no mind as to whether your dating history or love life perfectly adheres to society’s expectations, as none of that will ultimately matter if you choose to fully commit yourself to the person you love.