I’m 15 and live in kind of a small town, even though our county and its largest city have many more people living there than here. Basically, this larger city is about a 25-minute drive away from us to the north, but there are lots and lots of people there. Our town simply doesn’t have a lot of people, and pretty much everyone knows everyone.
My problem is that there are not a lot of available boys that I think enough of to find a boyfriend in our small town. This means if I want to date somebody that I find interesting, I’ll have to go outside of our area. But because I’m too young to drive, this means that I need to find another way to meet boys from the larger cities to the north. Do I have to be online to get a boyfriend?
My parents are always telling me to be very cautious whenever I go online on our family computer, so if I do look for a boyfriend online, I’ll have to be very careful since my parents will shut down this idea pretty quickly if they find out what I’m doing.
Dear Want A Boyfriend: First of all, I’d never advise you to do anything behind your parents back. If they’ve told you they don’t want you communicating with people you don’t know when you are online, do not lie to your parents about doing this. In fact, don’t do it at all in the first place, since you’ll be breaking a family rule in doing so.
Instead, start networking. By networking, I mean talking to different people, including adults who may be able to provide you with suitable introductions to boys of your age. Your letter did not mention your family’s policy on dating, so I encourage you to sit down with your parents and have an open and honest discussion about your desire to date and their rules for you in this area.
You mentioned wanting to find a boyfriend, but the first step in doing this would be to go on a few successful dates first before you eventually and hopefully find a young man who is compatible with you in a wide variety of important attributes.
Write to Dr. Wallace at rwallace@galesburg.net.