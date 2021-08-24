Dear Dr. Wallace:
I have to wear glasses to be able to see properly, and I’ve had to wear them ever since I was in middle school. Now I’m in high school, and over time I have gotten quite used to how I look wearing glasses and so have most of my friends.
Once in a while, I need to take my glasses off, like after sports to wash my face or when I take a shower. One time when I was doing this, a girl I don’t really know too well told me, “You look so homely without your glasses, you should always keep them on.”
This random comment out of the blue really hurt my feelings and made me feel self-conscious about my face whenever I take off my glasses.
Now I’m wondering if it’s true that I don’t look good with my glasses off. I kind of want to ask my close girlfriends what they think, but I’m too nervous to check with them on this issue. What if they end up telling me the very same thing?
— Girl With Glasses,
via email
Dear Girl With Glasses: Unfortunately, people can sometimes say cruel or mean things intentionally or even unintentionally. It’s hard to know what motivated this particular girl to make these unwelcome comments to you, but the good news is you know who you are, and she does not.
Any time a rude comment is made, don’t forget that it is up to you how you respond afterward. And by responding, I’m not simply referring to you speaking with her; I’m focusing on how you internalize or dismiss this comment within your own mind. Realize that she’s not the ultimate judge of anyone’s looks and that she would likely not like receiving a similar comment about her personal appearance. It’s better for you to focus on considering the source of this comment (an ignorant stranger) rather than the content of the comment. Once you think it over and realize that her opinion really means nothing to you, do your best to laugh it off and go on with your life.
Those who know you find you friendly and beautiful, and indeed you are — with or without your glasses on.