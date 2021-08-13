Dear Dr. Wallace:

I’m told that I have a great imagination and that has made me consider becoming a writer someday. So my question to you is: Do people still read books?

I’d seriously consider this as a future profession if it’s feasible, but I don’t want to go down this path if all it leads to is a noble but dusty dead end. I’m not the type to need to make big bucks and wear designer sunglasses around town all summer, but I’d like to at least be able to afford some cheap sunglasses to keep the glare out of my eyes.

Is there a future in writing novels for kids? Or would I be better off trying to become a songwriter and seek to sell my songs to musical artists? I’ve heard that a good song can bring in a lifetime of royalties.

— Creative writer,

via email

Dear Creative Writer: Your instincts are unfortunately correct. Currently, children and teens read fewer books than any previous generation. Today, the presence of social media and smartphones has caused people of all ages to become easily distracted and therefore, attention spans have fallen accordingly.

A short attention span is the enemy of a good book! Reading a book takes time, patience and persistence. Yes, books are read these days and some people truly enjoy them, but the numbers are falling.

However, certain stories capture the imagination of the masses. Look no further than “Harry Potter” or “The Hunger Games” to see this point confirmed.

So, there is always a place for good creative writing. Now, you don’t need to try to copy or emulate “Harry Potter,” for example. You can find your own passion and genre and seek to see what exists out there in the marketplace already. Add your own spin and storylines and submit your work to distributors of similar works.

Your idea to write songs and lyrics is an interesting one, as well.

Write to Dr. Wallace at rwallace@galesburg.net.

More from this section

+2
Section 6 loaded on to barge for transport

Section 6 loaded on to barge for transport

Salvors placed Section 6 of the Golden Ray wreckage onto the deck of a dry dock barge Friday, ridding the St. Simons Sound of a 3,695-metric-ton chunk of steel that had polluted the surrounding waters for two weeks.

+6
With fuel leak capped, shipwreck salvagers shed section's weight

With fuel leak capped, shipwreck salvagers shed section's weight

The source of a massive oil spill last week from a section of the shipwrecked Golden Ray was apparently an open fuel pipe, the sealing of which Sunday has so far stanched further environmental degradation along the southern shores of St. Simons Island, according to Unified Command.