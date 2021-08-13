Dear Dr. Wallace:
I’m told that I have a great imagination and that has made me consider becoming a writer someday. So my question to you is: Do people still read books?
I’d seriously consider this as a future profession if it’s feasible, but I don’t want to go down this path if all it leads to is a noble but dusty dead end. I’m not the type to need to make big bucks and wear designer sunglasses around town all summer, but I’d like to at least be able to afford some cheap sunglasses to keep the glare out of my eyes.
Is there a future in writing novels for kids? Or would I be better off trying to become a songwriter and seek to sell my songs to musical artists? I’ve heard that a good song can bring in a lifetime of royalties.
— Creative writer,
via email
Dear Creative Writer: Your instincts are unfortunately correct. Currently, children and teens read fewer books than any previous generation. Today, the presence of social media and smartphones has caused people of all ages to become easily distracted and therefore, attention spans have fallen accordingly.
A short attention span is the enemy of a good book! Reading a book takes time, patience and persistence. Yes, books are read these days and some people truly enjoy them, but the numbers are falling.
However, certain stories capture the imagination of the masses. Look no further than “Harry Potter” or “The Hunger Games” to see this point confirmed.
So, there is always a place for good creative writing. Now, you don’t need to try to copy or emulate “Harry Potter,” for example. You can find your own passion and genre and seek to see what exists out there in the marketplace already. Add your own spin and storylines and submit your work to distributors of similar works.
Your idea to write songs and lyrics is an interesting one, as well.