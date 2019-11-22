Dear Dr. Wallace:
I’m attending an all-girls private Catholic high school because my parents are trying to shield me from all the “evils” of teen life. I am in the middle of my sophomore year, and I want to convince my parents to let me return to the public high school that I attended in ninth grade. I’m a good student at this school in terms of my academics, but I was also an excellent student at my public school last year. The main difference is I had a few really good girlfriends at school last year, and they are the responsible, logical kids that most parents would approve of.
Many of the girls at this private school are snobs and think that they are better than the rest of us. When it comes to smoking, drinking, doing drugs and having sex, private school girls are just as involved, or even more involved, as girls I knew in the public high school. Don’t forget that even though guys are not at our school, the girls see young guys (and some not so young guys!) in the evenings and on weekends. Another reason to return to public school is that it is costing my parents a lot to send me to this dorky private school. I’ve tried to make friends here, but the closest I’ve ever gotten was an eye roll, a deep sigh and the sound of shoes walking away from me.
— Not Fitting In,
Cambridge, Massachusetts
Dear Not Fitting In: Same-sex schools and colleges are popular with some parents and students because there is less of a distraction from the opposite sex. A school’s primary function is to provide a quality education and to instill the desire in all students to improve their academic capabilities. Most schools succeed in this role, whether they are public or private schools. When a student does not reach his or her academic potential, the fault usually lies with the student. In some cases, a change of scenery is in order. As a public high school administrator, many times I encouraged parents to enroll their students in a private same-sex school when I was convinced the student wasn’t succeeding academically in the public school. However, in your case, it’s wonderful that your grades have been excellent at both of your schools these past two years. I encourage you to tell your parents exactly what you have told me here. Communicate this earnestly, without whining or sass. Simply stick to the facts. Once they fully understand your position, they might reconsider their decision.
Dear Dr. Wallace: My ex-boyfriend is engaged to a real loser of a girl. The only reason he’s going to marry her is to spite me. I’ve also heard through the grapevine that she is having sex with him. His fiancee despises me, and I despise her, too. I’ve called my ex-boyfriend a dozen times or more to find out if he really loves her, and he says he does and for me to stop pestering him, but I know he enjoys hearing from me and still loves me. I can hear it in the tone of his voice. When I call, he always answers his phone; it kind of seems like he is enjoying torturing me with this situation.
— I Deserve Him,
via email
Dear I Deserve Him: Jealousy is a volatile emotion that can sweep you away if you let it. It appears this is what is happening to you. You must let go of your ex-boyfriend and allow him to move on with his life, and, more importantly, you need to move on with yours! Refocus your attention, and start planning a wonderful future by keeping busy and looking for new social opportunities.
The majority of us have been hurt in love at least once, and many people have had this unfortunate experience multiple times.