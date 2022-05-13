From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
I was spellbound to read about the archaeology digs in Egypt in 2021. Is there anything tangible that Jesus left on Earth that has been uncovered?
– H.U.
Dear H.U.: The testimony of the Lord Jesus Christ is the most powerful message that rings throughout the ages. The Bible is “the word of God, and… the testimony of Jesus Christ” (Revelation 1:2), and His Word will never be chained (2 Timothy 2:9). Cultures differ and times change, but the Word of God stands forever as an unchanging source of answers to life’s problems. There are seven wonders of the ancient world and seven wonders of the modern world. But God has demonstrated His seven wonders to the human race. First is the wonder of His love — that the Creator of the universe is interested in each one of us. Second, God came to live among us in human flesh. Third is the wonder that Christ died on the cross for our sin. Fourth is the wonder of conversion: turning from our old life to new life in Christ Jesus. Fifth is the gift of peace the Lord offers to each one who walks with Him. Sixth is God’s plan that He will call us out of this world to reign with Him in glory. The seventh of God’s wonders is that He gives us the right to be called His children.
Archaeologist William Albright stated, “There can be no doubt that archaeology has confirmed the substantial historicity of Old Testament tradition.” But when it comes to Jesus Christ, mankind will not be saved by history but by the blood of Jesus Christ. Everyone must humble themselves before God and receive Him. “How mighty His wonders… from generation to generation” (Daniel 4:3).