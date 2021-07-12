Dear Dr. Wallace:
I went to the local supermarket yesterday in my neighborhood and a very nice worker checked out my groceries for me. I wasn’t paying real close attention to all the register action. For a brief moment I thought that they might have missed scanning one item, but I wasn’t sure, so I didn’t say anything. There was a big line, and I didn’t want to delay all the people behind me as I get pretty self-conscious and don’t ever want to make a scene.
So of course, when I got home and started unpacking all the groceries I bought, I looked at the cash register receipt and, to my horror, discovered that I was right, as the cashier didn’t charge me for the loaf of bread I selected. I feel guilty; did I just steal from my local store? I almost now don’t want to toast up this bread for my breakfasts this upcoming week since each bite I’d take would remind me that I didn’t pay for it!
— Accidental Thief, via email
Dear Accidental Thief: Because you were unsure of what exactly happened and you did not intentionally distract the cashier from ringing up your items, you did not steal anything. You did not try to hide that item at the bottom of your cart, for example. As per your story, the loaf of bread passed through the cashier’s hands, and you were just unsure if the barcode scanner captured that sale or not. Since what occurred was accidental and not planned nor contrived on your part, you most definitely are not a thief.
There are people who do some things like hiding or palming items in stores, which is a form of fraud and stealing.
Every cashier makes an innocent error now and then, and something like this is usually unavoidable over the long run for most grocery businesses and retail stores in general. It’s a human error, and profit margins exist at levels to cover for these small variances. This means you are not guilty of stealing, although you noticed a potential error and did not stop the transaction in real time to be sure.
The good news is that you now feel remorse, and there’s something you can do about it. Simply take a photo of that loaf of bread, and on your next shopping trip to that same store, stop by the manager’s station and mention that you noticed when you got home (which is exactly true — this is when you actually confirmed what had happened) that your loaf of bread did not appear on your bill.
I trust the store manager will be gracious and thank you for your honesty. You could easily have just gone about your life and kept a “free” loaf of bread, but you were concerned enough to write to me, and if you follow my advice, you’ll simply add that cost to your next shopping trip purchase. Enjoy this bread heartily knowing it will be paid for in full. After all, it’s not the bread’s fault!