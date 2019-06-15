From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
My grandfather recently died and left his well-marked King James Bible to me. I believe the Bible, but I have never really read it. Many of the words in it sound archaic. Is it true that the KJV is still the best-selling Bible and what does the word “slothful” mean?
— G.S.
Dear G.S.: The King James Bible on its 400th anniversary in 2011 was reported to be the best-selling Bible of all time. Millions of people through the years committed many passages to memory from this version that bear them up through difficult times.
While some of its language is dated, the meaning does not change, just as God does not change. The Bible does speak of slothfulness and the dictionary defines the word as “lazy, idle, inactive, and sluggish,” to name just a few descriptions. The Bible gives warning to those who are slothful. “Slothfulness casteth into a deep sleep; and an idle soul shall suffer hunger” (Proverbs 19:15, KJV).
God told the human race that they would spend life tilling the ground (working). He intends for every able-bodied person to be productive and earn a living. We are to do our work honestly, with integrity, and without compromise.
This also applies to living a life for Christ here on earth. We are to be about God’s business as well. The devil’s overriding goal is to block God’s work — part of that work is to read, study, and obey His instructions to us.
He tells us how to live — and how not to live — in the pages of Scripture. Becoming a Christian is a work of a moment; being a Christian is the work of a lifetime. “Commit your works to the Lord, and your thoughts will be established” (Proverbs 16:3).